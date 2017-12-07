A police dog tracked down a driver who ran away after being involved in a collision.
Windsor Police said it happened at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night on Howard Avenue in south Windsor.
Two men got out of one of the vehicles and took off.
The dog, named Kato, found the driver hiding in a wooded area behind a concrete wall at a commercial plaza near the corner of Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road.
The 30-year-old man is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and breach of probation.
The other driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.