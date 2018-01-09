A Windsor police dog named Fuse helped sniff out an alleged truck thief Monday.

Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. after a man who left his red Ford F-150 running in a parking lot on Dougall Avenue came out of a store to see his vehicle being driven away.

The man later located the stolen truck on University Avenue West and saw a man with some stolen items from the vehicle.

When police arrived they saw the suspect throw something on the roof then run away. Fuse and his handler found the man hiding in a nearby yard and arrested him.

The 31-year-old faces two charges for possession of stolen property both under and over $5,000.