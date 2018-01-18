Windsor police took a break from the daily grind to enjoy some coffee and talk to residents about issues in the city core this afternoon at "Coffee with a Cop."

The meet and greet offers a chance for residents to bring up concerns and more to members of the force.

Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick attended the event and talked about some key issues in the city with CBC News at 6 host Arms Bumanlag.

Coffee with Windsor Police Chief Al Frederick2:06

Coffee with a Cop originally started in California, but quickly spread across the U.S. and Canada.

The Downtown Windsor BIA teamed up with Windsor Police Service and the Downtown Community Collaborative to hold the event at The Coffee Exchange at 266 Ouellette Avenue.