Police arrest suspect in six convenience store robberies
Windsor police believe they have put a stop to a serial robber responsible for six incidents in Windsor’s east end.
Four of the six robberies occured on Lauzon Road
Windsor police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted robbery at a convenience store Saturday.
Police said the 20-year-old suspect entered a convenience store on Lauzon Road wearing a black mask. He brandished a knife and left the store with cash.
He is being linked to five other convenience store robberies in the past year:
- Located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road at about 2:15 a.m. on May 11, 2018
- Located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road at about 4:10 a.m. on May 2, 2018
- Located in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. on May 2, 2018
- Located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road at about 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2017
- Located in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017
The suspect has been charged with six counts of robbery and six counts of being masked with intent to commit an indictable offence.
