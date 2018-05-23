Police arrest suspect in six convenience store robberies

Windsor police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted robbery at a convenience store Saturday.

Police said the 20-year-old suspect entered a convenience store on Lauzon Road wearing a black mask. He brandished a knife and left the store with cash.

He is being linked to five other convenience store robberies in the past year:

Located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road at about 2:15 a.m. on May 11, 2018

Located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road at about 4:10 a.m. on May 2, 2018

Located in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard at about 2:20 a.m. on May 2, 2018

Located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road at about 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2017

Located in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2017

The suspect has been charged with six counts of robbery and six counts of being masked with intent to commit an indictable offence.