After two house raids in the past few days, Windsor police have arrested the shotgun-wielding robber who stole jewellery from an east-end business last week.

Police arrested the 28-year-old man early Sunday morning at a home near the intersection of Tuscarora and McDougall streets.

Windsor police swarmed a townhouse in the Remington Park area Friday evening hunting for a suspect involved in a major crimes investigation, but officers came up empty handed after about two hours. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Officers had been looking for the robber since June 5 after he robbed a store near Parkview Avenue and Tecumseh Road East. The man walked into the store, pulled a shotgun from a bag and demanded jewellery.

His arrest came just days after a swarm of officers raided a home in Remington Park on Friday. Police received a tip the man had been in the home.

The province's Special Investigations Unit is also looking into Sunday's arrest because of injuries the man suffered after being bitten by a dog.