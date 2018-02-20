Windsor police have charged a man with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement, and they are looking for a second suspect in the shooting death of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier in a downtown alley last week.

Gauthier's body was found near the corner of Church and Caroline Streets on the morning of Feb. 14 after police received reports of a man laying in the alley.

​Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Mal Chol of Waterloo over the weekend with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

"Investigators have been able to determine that the deceased and the two accused parties were known to one another. It is not believed to be a random act. It is believed to be a targeted act," said Staff Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

Second suspect sought

Nouraldin Rabee is wanted in connection with the death of a 16 year old boy in downtown Windsor on February 14th. (Windsor Police Services)

Police also said they are searching for a second suspect in Gauthier's death.

Nouraldin Rabee, a 19-year-old from Windsor, is wanted on an arrest warrant for first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

"Our investigators believe he has fled the jurisdiction," said Betteridge. "If anyone does see him he's considered to be armed and dangerous and they should contact 911."

Police describe Rabee as:

6'2

150 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

"Any homicide is a very serious occurrence for our entire community, let alone a 16-year-old victim," said Betteridge, adding that investigators have been working "around the clock" on the case.

Police said they have still not recovered the gun used to kill Gauthier.