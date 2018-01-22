Parks Canada staff and members of Caldwell First Nation have completed a two-week long deer cull at Point Pelee National Park.

The cull was necessary to bring down the white-tailed deer population which was three to four times higher than the park could sustain.

Point Pelee National Park reopens to visitors January 23, 2018 — @PointPeleeNP

In a media statement, Parks Canada said the deer reduction is part of a multi-year plan to restore the forest and savannah ecosystems.

"The deer population reduction is only one of a number of on-going projects to minimize threats to these fragile ecosystems, including planting native Carolinian species and removing invasive plant species," read the statement.

Parks Canada said areas like Point Pelee have an important role in helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change by protecting healthy ecosystems and being safe spaces for species at risk.