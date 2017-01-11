Point Pelee National Park will close Thursday as staff and members of the Caldwell First Nation participate in a deer cull.

A recent aerial survey showed there were 84 deer living in the park, but Elizabeth LeBlanc, a Parks Canada spokeswoman, said the ideal number of animals is 24-32.

"The current deer population at Point Pelee National Park is unsustainable," she explained. "Deer browsing is continuing to threaten the health of the forest and savannah ecosystems here at the park."

According to LeBlanc, 41 deer were harvested during a cull at the park in 2016 and another 72 in 2015.

LeBlanc said the culls have allowed the park to rein in its deer population and already results are starting to show.

"Now we're seeing shoots that are able to grow into saplings," she said. "This is a really great sign for the ongoing health of our savannah and forest ecosystems in the park."

While the cull is going on the park, officials said the park will be closed for the safety of staff and visitors. Point Pelee will reopen on Jan. 23.