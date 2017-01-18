Free access to Canada's national parks led to an early spike visitors at Point Pelee, according to park officials.

The southern most Canadian park had more than 5,000 visitors in the first nine days of January, which is a 25-30 per cent bump in traffic, explained Monique Oltrop, visitor experience manager with Parks Canada.

"It was really nice to see people coming out to enjoy the park," she said.

Point Pelee is currently closed for a deer cull, but after it reopens on Jan. 23. Oltrop expects the rise in visitors to continue.

Parks Canada Discovery Pass is free for 2017 to mark the 150th anniversary of confederation. (Parks Canada)

Park officials will also be adding more shuttle trips to take visitors to the point.

Despite being one of the country's smallest national parks, Point Pelee can still hold "a few thousand people" comfortably, Oltrop explained, saying staff strongly urge visitors follow park rules when they visit.

"We are monitoring the visitor patterns and we will make any adjustments that we need to in order to ensure people have a good visit and also that we're keeping our ecosystems safe," she said.

More than 300,000 people visited Point Pelee for the day in 2016, but park staff said there's still plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.