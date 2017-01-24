Point Pelee National Park has reopened after a 12-day deer cull, but the deer population remains high according to park staff.

The Caldwell First Nation killed 21 deer during the cull but there's still work to be done according to Lindsay Roger, Point Pelee's resources conservation manager.

"This leaves Point Pelee with an estimated 63 deer, which is still twice as high a population as research shows the park can sustain in a healthy manner," she explained.

The parks forest and Savannah population will only be able to thrive once the deer population is limited to the target range between 24 and 32, she added.