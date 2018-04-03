Windsor students set to recite poetry in national competition

Two Windsor students are heading to a national poetry competition — but they won't be judged on how well they can write a verse.

Instead, the young women will be judged on how well they perform it.

"They look for enthusiasm, if you really understand the poems you picked, because it's one thing to see a poem, it's another to interpret it and really deliver a live, moving poem," said Grade 11 student Larissa Dushime.

The competition is called Poetry in Voice and is for students from across Canada.

Hear more from Benson and Dushime on CBC's Windsor Morning:

Dushime, from St. Joseph's High School, and Grade 12 student Carly Benson from Assumption, are two of 24 finalists.

"Every interpretation by every student is unique but it's how you perform it," said Benson. "When I do my poem I don't even wear my glasses, because I like to use my eyes and my eyebrows. Judges can see how eyes and eyebrows really tell a story."

Watch Benson recite one of her poems:

There are three streams in the competition: English, French, or bilingual. Winners in each stream receive a $5,000 grand prize.

Dushime and Benson selected their poems themselves.

"I just did my research and chose the three that spoke to me the most," said Dushime.

The two students will head to Toronto for the nationals on April 18 and 19.