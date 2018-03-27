City council has approved increasing the poet laureate program in the city to include a poet laureate emeritus and a youth poet laureate.

The additional positions will add an additional $1,500 to the program which already pays $2,500 for a poet laureate.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the expenditures are worth it.

"You go to Willistead Manor for 'Poetry at the Manor' and it's standing room only," said Dilkens."It's a very interesting role and it has a chance to attract that creative class to the community which is something we're interested in."

City council has named outgoing poet laureate Marty Gervais as the new Poet Laureate Emeritus. The position pays $500 a year.

Applications are being taken for the other two positions. Council wants to have them in place in time for the next term of council which begins at the end of the year.