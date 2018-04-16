Economic Development committee gives nod to Old Fish Market renovation

The Windsor Economic Development committee gave approval Monday for the redevelopment of the Old Fish Market in downtown Windsor.

The building at 156 Chatham Street West has sat vacant for a number of years and has become an eyesore for residents and businesses. But the group of investors, called St. Clair Rhodes Developments, wants to put $2.5 million into a renovation.

The building would feature nine loft-style apartments in the upper level and commercial retail space on the ground floor and basement levels.

The project qualifies for several incentive programs available to revitalize downtown Windsor, totalling around $460,000.

That includes just over $365,000 in tax incentives..

"If it wasn't for the incentives, we would have never done this," said Dino Maggio, president of Mid-South Land Developments Ltd., who is partnered in the project.

The Old Fish Market in downtown Windsor has sat vacant for a number of years. (CBC)

Maggio adds they need the incentives to give prospective clients a reasonable deal on the rent.

City planners are recommending approval of the project because it is expected to be a catalyst that will revitalize the Chatham Street district.

The project will go to city council for final approval.

Maggio said work has already begun on the interior restoration and he expects the project will be finished by the end of the year.