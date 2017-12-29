Many Windsorites are planning to wind down 2017 and usher in 2018 with a bang — celebrating and drinking at a party or bar. And Mothers Against Drunk Driving Windsor & Essex County wants you to remember a few simple things before the clock strikes 12 and you make a choice.

Have a plan

Community leader Chaouki Hamka at MADD Windsor & Essex County said it starts with common sense.

"What will it take for people to stop driving impaired? We need tougher penalties. Effective laws that will work," - Chaouki Hamka, MADD Windsor & Essex County

"First and foremost — plan ahead. Have a plan on how you are getting home safe. Because if you don't have a plan the chances of you driving home impaired or getting into a vehicle where the driver is impaired are greater," he said.

Take a few moments while making those important party planning choices over the course of this weekend.

"Take Uber, take a cab, take public transit, spend the night. Anything other than driving while impaired. It's common sense," said Hamka.

RIDE programs in full swing

Just last night, police checked 235 vehicles which lead to three roadside tests and two drivers received three-day licence suspensions.

A RIDE program stop in Windsor-Essex. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Those stats from the last 24 hours don't surprise Hamka.

"We always look at ride campaigns as a deterrent program — one of the ways they protect society. Those stats from Thursday are not a surprise, unfortunately. There are still people out there making the bad decision to drive while drunk," she said.

Decades of awareness

MADD has been offering support services to victims and survivors, heightening awareness about the dangers of alcohol and drug-impaired driving for decades. The organization has more than 100 chapters and 7,500 volunteers across Canada.

Chaouki Hamka, community leader at MADD Windsor & Essex County, is concerned about marijuana legalization and how it will be monitored in impaired driving. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

"Are the campaigns working? Yes. If that same RIDE program wasn't active on Thursday evening there may have been a tragedy as a result of drinking and driving," said Hamka.

Part of the issue, Hamka believes, is that there needs to be stiffer laws in place.

"The awareness is there, the education is out there, but it's going to take harsher penalties. We need tougher penalties, stricter penalties, and effective laws that work."

Pot an issue in 2018

With marijuana becoming legalized in 2018, there is a concern for Hamka and the local Chapter of MADD.

"It's going to be a challenge not just for MADD but for the police and government as well. How are we going to measure the levels of impairment under the influence of marijuana while driving? We have drunk driving down with the use of the breathalyzer. What do we do for pot?" he said.