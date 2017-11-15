The International Playing Card Co. building on Mercer Avenue could soon be home to a new French immersion school, pending council's approval.

The Planning, Heritage & Economic Development Standing Committee approved the public school board's design plans for the new school on Tuesday — a few months after city council designated the site a heritage building.

"It is a fantastic vision, a fantastic blueprint, and the building that will be built will be absolutely amazing," said Ward 7 Coun. Irek Kusmierczyk, adding that final approval will go to council "in about a month."

The new school would be home to students from the former W.D. Lowe High School, who are currently attending classes at the Giles Campus.

"Ultimately our goal is that this building will have a timeless feel to it, a blend of old and new," said Colin McDonald, architect at J.P. Thompson Architects. "It will be state of the art, as the board always does in their schools."

Costs of construction can be a 'bit higher'

Kusmierczyk said traditionally maintenance and some of the material costs for a building designated as a heritage site can be "a little bit higher" than a typical school. But the provincial government has given more than $15 million to the Greater Essex County District School Board to build the school.

The building will feature large windows to provide lots of natural lighting and the project will maintain aspects of the building's original 1928 architecture along with a modern addition.

"It's an amazing example of 'If there is a will there is a way' and kudos to the school board for preserving the natural heritage while also designing this modern building," said Kusmierczyk. "It can be done."