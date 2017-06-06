The city's plans to protect the flood dyke on Little River by removing structures, such as decks and boat docks, built by residents over the past 30 years was put on hold Monday night.

Homeowners living along the river have built a host of what the city calls obstructions, including sheds, fences and landscaping that now pose a risk to the dyke, which is designed to protect against flooding.

"These deficiencies prevent the dyke from providing the flood protection for which it was originally designed," according to the report presented at council.

City staff wanted council to approve its plan to remove the structures and improve safety. Instead, Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac suggested the city consult with homeowners before making any decisions. Her fellow politicians agreed.

"People were unaware of some of the restrictions that were in place along Little River," Gignac said after Monday's meeting. "I think it's important to be able to sit down with the community and explain what the jurisdictional rights are, the concerns and then work with them to make the changes that are needed."

The staff report indicates that, as of 2014, 73 of the 165 property owners along the river had breached the dyke or added a structure. There are some breaches that leave gaps in the system and "potentially compromising the structural integrity of the flood protection system."