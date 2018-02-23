A 29-year-old man who works at a pizzeria in Forest Glade is facing charges for sexually touching a girl under the age of 16.

The teen was victimized several times between December and January, according to police, who were called in to investigate a report of sexual assault involving the girl on Feb. 17.

Police determined some of the incidents took place at the pizzeria and arrested the man there Feb. 20.

He's facing three charges of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and three counts of sexually touching someone under the age of 16.