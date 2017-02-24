After being fined $7,500 for destroying bank swallow nests and eggs in 2015, the president of Piroli Construction says he "loves animals."

Robert Piroli pleaded guilty to the offence and agreed to pay the fine from Environment and Climate Change Canada on Feb. 9.

A news release issued from the ministry says an environmental enforcement officer noticed "hundreds" of bank swallows flying over a construction site on Seacliff Drive in Leamington, Ont. in June 2015.

"The officer found that numerous bank swallow eggs, nests and nest shelters had been destroyed," the release states.

A bank swallow in flight. Canada has lost 98 per cent of its bank swallow population over the last 40 years. (Creative Commons)

Canada has lost 98 per cent of its bank swallow population over the last 40 years, according to the ministry and it is an offence to damage or destroy migratory bird habitats and eggs without a permit.

Company tried to protect birds

"Our company took every measure we could to try to save the habitat and work with the birds, while their nesting period was in place, but unfortunately the ministry didn't feel that we had done enough," said Piroli when reached by phone Friday.

The president said his company didn't backfill their excavation for months, while they waited for the birds' nesting period to end, installed safety fences and kept a close eye on water filtration to avoid damaging the habitat.

"We tried to keep the area clear of any varmints that would possibly feed on the young birds," he added.

Although he disagrees with the government's findings, Piroli said he agreed to pay to avoid further legal costs.

"We are a good company and we do love animals, so it's not like we did anything on purpose."