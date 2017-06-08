A Windsor man, who opened fire in an east-end neighbourhood and led police on a lengthy manhunt last year, pleaded guilty in Ontario court Thursday.

Richard Wallace was in camouflage gear when he started shooting near home in the Fontainebleau neighbourhood in the early hours of June 1. By 9 a.m., police had the man pinned down in a home in Pillette Village, just a few blocks north of the shooting.

Windsor police officers congregate outside 909 Pillette Rd. in Windsor. Police said a camouflaged gunman was holed up in a home in the 900 block of Pillette Road. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Wallace has pleaded guilty to charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and intentionally firing a firearm.

While in jail, Wallace was unable to speak to his parents because of a court order. Now that he has submitted his plea, he is now able to contact them, according to his lawyer, Lisa Carnelos, who said communication with his family is important.

"It's been very difficult for him in that his parents and he were unable to speak and they have some health issues," she said. "They've been wanting to associate with him and so far have been unable to."

Another man and woman were arrested that same day last year, and a stolen pickup was seized near the Fontainebleau scene. Ammunition was found in the truck.

Wallace has a history with Windsor police and was known to the residents of the house he fired the weapon near.