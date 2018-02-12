The fire prevention team in Chatham-Kent is investigating the cause of a fire that threatened 1,400 pigs at a barn in Blenheim Monday.

#CKFES stations #18 -Blenheim & #14 - Erieau on scene at fire on Old Street Line in #Blenheim @CK_EMS & @CKPSMedia also on scene. pic.twitter.com/QQaE9HhvLe — @ckfiredept

Workers noticed smoke in a barn on Old Street Line, and located a small fire in the roof. "They tackled the fire with two fire extinguishers and a power washer," said Chatham-Kent Assistant Fire Chief Chris Case. "The actions of the workers managed to save the building."

Case said by the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was contained. He added that, although they don't encourage people to deal with fires on their own, in this circumstance the people were trained, had fire extinguishers on hand and had an open doorway behind them.

One worker was treated on site for smoke inhalation, but none of the animals was harmed.

A preliminary investigation indicated the fire started with hot ducting which ignited some insulation and wood in the roof, according to Case.

"We're estimating $20,000 worth of damage," Case said. "But we're also estimating that the actions of the crews and the workers saved a $600,000 operation."