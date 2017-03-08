Severe winds knocked over aa camper trailer being pulled by a pickup on the Ambassador Bridge during an afternoon storm that caused damage throughout southwestern Ontario communities Wednesday.

The camper, which flipped while on the Canadian side of the border, was on the bridge for about 45 minutes until a tow truck removed it.

"We don't get sustained winds this high," said Stan Korosec, director of security for the Canadian Transit Company, the company that operates the Canadian side of the bridge.

Camping trailers won't be allowed to cross the bridge until the wind dies down, he added.