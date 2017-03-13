Windsor police are investigating after a suspect with a scarf wrapped around his face entered a pharmacy and stole drugs Sunday afternoon.

The man, who is believed to be 35 to 40-years-old, entered the store near the corner of Erie Street East and Goyeau Street around 1 p.m.

He demanded prescription drugs and was last seen heading east, according to Windsor police.

During the theft, the man was wearing a black leather jacket, beige toque and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.