Windsor police are searching for a suspect whose attempt to rob a pharmacy was thwarted by an employee swinging a pool cue.

Officers were called to a neighbourhood drug store on Wyandotte Street East near the corner of Glengarry Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

A white man, described as being between 19 and 25 years old and wearing a black hoodie, green cargo pants and black running shoes, entered the store with his clothing concealing his face and demanded prescription drugs.

An employee grabbed a cue and beat the suspect with it "a number of times" according to police. The suspect was last seen running north.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.