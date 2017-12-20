A different kind of food bank will soon open its doors in Windsor. This one is for pets.

Rodger Fordham is the program coordinator of the non-profit group, Feeding Windsor. His group is responsible for the new service which will be housed in the New Song Church in Ford City.

Fordham said the seed was planted when he worked at the Downtown Mission.

"People would stay out all night with their pet sooner than come in. Their pet was such a valued friend they'd rather go through the hardship than see their pet suffer," he said.

Emergency pet food is available from the Windsor-Essex Humane Society, but not a food bank that is regularly available to low income residents.

Keeping animals with their owners

"When we enter into relationships with cats and dogs, we're making a commitment of five, ten, sometimes fifteen years, and we might have some ups and downs in that time," said Fordham.

The pet food bank will work like any other food bank, said Fordham. People will have to show that they are in need and then a plan will be made to help owners keep the pet in the home, as opposed to having to give them up during a difficult time.

"It's well known that for our mental health, pets are a good coping tool for us as humans. It only makes sense that people that are facing challenges in their life would want to have access to their animals," said Fordham.

The food bank is accepting fresh pet food and monetary donations at its location at the corner of Whelpton Street and Drouillard Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday.

It is scheduled to open on January 8, 2018.