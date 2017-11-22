Children joined a high-stakes game of hide-and-seek in Petrolia.

OPP said that on Monday evening, a resident was returning home after doing some banking.

While unlocking the front door, the person dropped a cash-filled envelope, with an undisclosed amount of money in it.

High winds blew it all away, and the bills were scattered around the neighbourhood.

Yesterday, police got students at nearby Queen Elizabeth Public School involved.

Neighbours and the kids scoured the area and were able to find almost all of it. Only two $50 bills are still floating around.

"Pulling together as a community to help those in need … leaves this Policeman feeling proud," said Const. Chris Doupe in a media release.