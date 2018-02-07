The clerk at a Petrolia gas station went out of his way to catch a thief.
OPP said he had gone outside to help a customer at the pumps, when he noticed a man go into the store and then run out suspiciously.
The clerk discovered a pack of lottery cards was missing, and he followed the man who had driven off in a pickup truck.
Because the roads were bad at the time, the driver lost control and went into the ditch.
The clerk held the suspect there until police arrived.
OPP said the truck had been stolen from Sarnia earlier in the day.
A 23-year-old Sarnia man faces 10 charges.
