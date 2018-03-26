Former Petrolia CAO charged with breach of trust

Provincial police have charged the former Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Petrolia with breach of trust by a public officer.

Emmanuel "Manny" Baron, 43, was charged after a "lengthy" investigation that began after a complaint against him that was filed in Nov. 6, 2017, according to Lambton OPP Const. Chris Doupe.

"There were certain things he was allegedly trusted with and as a result of occurrences ... it's alleged he breached that trust," Doupe explained, adding the charge holds a maximum sentence of five years.

In a statement sent to CBC News, Petrolia officials wrote that Baron is no longer an employee of the town and added they have "fully cooperated with the OPP" during the investigation and would not be providing any comments on the charge because "this item is before the courts and we could contaminate the process."