More than a thousand residents in Windsor have taken a dim view of council's plan to spend $3 million on a holiday light display in Jackson Park.

Brett Henderson, 21, created a petition opposing the decision Tuesday night. When he woke up Wednesday morning he found it had already garnered more than 1,300 signatures.

"It was crazy," he said. "It was really encouraging just to know there are that many people who care."

On Monday, Mayor Drew Dilkens cast the deciding vote in favour of his motion, which would bring brightly lit trees, sleigh rides and food trucks to Jackson Park during the winter months.

Councillors John Elliott, Ed Sleiman, Jo-Anne Gignac, Paul Borrelli and Fred Francis voted in favor of the motion.

Councillors Hilary Payne, Bill Marra, Irek Kusmierczyk, Chris Holt and Rino Bortolin voted against the proposal.

Delegations spoke out against the proposal before the vote and reactions on social media have been overwhelmingly negative.

Henderson said the $3 million would be better spent helping Windsor's homeless, paying for better infrastructure or helping homeowners repair their basements after widespread flooding that followed heavy rain Tuesday.

"There will be folks who will criticize lots of different decisions," said Dilkens Monday night of his critics on social media. "The City of Windsor has not been neglecting its duty with respect to flooded basements."

Henderson said he's personally contacted every councillor who voted in favour of the mayor's motion and called on community members to do the same.

"It's a ridiculous decision I don't think was fairly talked about or presented to the public."