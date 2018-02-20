The U.S. Coast Guard pulled a body from the Detroit River Tuesday, while a second person was rescued by Windsor police in another location.

Windsor police Staff Sgt. Steve Betteridge said the first call came in shortly after 11:00 a.m. about a person in the river near the 1200 block of Riverside Drive West.

"We located an adult male who had actually been dangerously walking near the waters edge and fell into the water," said Betteridge.

He said that man was taken to the hospital as a precaution and is in stable condition.

Coast Guard recovery

As crews were on the scene just west of the Ambassador Bridge, police were contacted by people who believed there was another body in the water.

"Officers continued the search and from the distance were able to see something in the water that they believed could be a body," said Betteridge.

The U.S. Coast Guard's marine unit recovered a body from the water of the Detroit River, closer to Windsor's shore. It happened around noon near Russell Street in Sandwich Town, not far from General Brock Public School.

Betteridge said police are investigating and that the incidents are not connected.

He was not able to provide details on the person's gender or age.

The U.S. Coast Guard removed a body from the Detroit River near Russell St, between Brock and Chippawa streets. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

The Coast Guard said it had been dispatched on two separate calls Tuesday, each time for reports of a body in the water.

They said the first search did not turn up anything, and crews were called back to their base.

A Windsor police forensic identification unit vehicle arrived at the shoreline of the Detroit River at about 2:00 p.m. February 20, where the U.S. Coast Guard removed a body from the water. (Chris Ensing/CBC)