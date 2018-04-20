Here's how people reported the Amherstburg earthquake

What was your reaction when you felt last night's rumble?​

Here's a sample of replies sent to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre and VolcanoDiscovery.com:

Wyandotte, Mich. (United States) (15 km NW from epicentre): "The whole world started shaking for a few seconds!! I thought we were gonna die !!! I was like omg was there an earthquake ?! Am I gonna die?"

Amherstburg, Ont. (Canada) (6 km W from epicentre): "It sounded like an explosion. My cat and dog ran away. My tea spilled and splashed out of the cup."

Ypsilanti, Mich. (United States) (50 km W from epicentre): "I looked outside because I thought a big truck came down the street. It wasn't the washing machine which shakes the house on the high spin cycle sometimes. My daughter confirmed it when I text her she said it was an earthquake in Ontario and I am about 45 miles from Detroit."

Visitors at Windsor's 420 festival tell us where they were during the Amherstburg earthquake. 0:36

Grosse Ile Township, Mich. (United States) (8 km W from epicentre): "I was in the middle of watching the new Lost In Space on Netflix. A Jupiter spaceship was crashing when I heard and Explosion, followed by some tremors. At first, I thought to myself "My subwoofer is not that strong." I paused the show and caught the tail end of the tremors. I live on the second floor of an apartment building. I looked out my window to the other building and folks were coming out and asking one another what just happened. One woman said "Did someone run [drive a car] into the other side of the building?" In other words, that explosion sound & the accompanying initial tremor were quite powerful."

Kingsville, Ont. (Canada) (26 km E from epicentre): "KINGSVILLE 2018 - WE WILDIN OUT HERE. GREAT LAKES TSUNAMI COMING AT YA"

Amherstburg, Ont. (Canada) (5 km W from epicentre): "Felt a lot of vibration, and a loud rumbling sound unlike the quarry noise from down the road. Both dogs oddly had just abruptly got up and left our side a second or two prior to us feeling it. All lasted for a good 20 seconds."

Taylor, Mich. (United States) (Light shaking): "We first thought our daughter fell off of her top bunk, found her to be alright. Then it switched to outside to see if a jet went down (We're only like three miles from Metro Airport)."

Ecorse, Mich. (United States) (17 km NW from epicentre): "Had actually forgotten we are on a fault line. Maybe the news stations should remind people about it and instruct people on what to do during an earthquake."

Windsor, Ont. (Canada) (23 km N from epicentre): "Unbelievable! Could not believe how loud it was. Front window shook and I swear I saw it ripple. Seemed like it lasted a full minute. Thought there was an explosion across from Grosse Isle. Crazy loud and rumbling."

Farmington Hills, Mich. (United States) (51 km NW from epicentre): "I was sitting in a chair and felt it vibrate against my back. Like someone tapping my spine. I felt it internally. There wasn't pain or anything. But I noticed it. My sister called and said her house shook and she's scared. She lives on an island called Grosse Ile in Michigan."

South Windsor, Ont. (Canada) (Strong shaking): "I was watching tv and heard a very loud vibration similar to when the washing machine load is off balance, but at a higher intensity. I felt it through the walls. My daughter was in the basement bedroom sitting with her back against the interior cement block wall and felt the intense vibration through the wall and foundation. I thought maybe there had been an explosion that hit our house."

Trenton, Mich. (United States) (Light shaking): "The cats started to scatter, and a few seconds later it felt like a train had fell of the tracks behind the house, lasted a few seconds and slowly dissipated. We were watching a bottle of pop shake and it lasted a few minutes. FREAKING AWESOME!"

Cottam, Ont. (Canada): "Sounded like an off balance load in the washing machine for a few seconds that rumbled the house a bit."