The case of Windsor's missing penguin statue is still cold — Antarctic in fact.

Area photographer and blogger, Mike Evans, snapped a photo of something penguin-shaped in the water near the Ambassador Bridge Sunday and returned Monday with a GoPro camera and nine-metre extension pole, determined to get a closer look.

He was hoping that after 17 years on the lam, a missing penguin statue, pilfered from the Windsor Statue Park down the river, had wound up beneath the bridge.

Lloyd Burridge was hopeful too. He was the commissioner of parks, recreation and culture for the city when the bird went missing in 2001 and has been hunting for it since.

As Evans got ready to probe the depths, he said he was approached by another riverfront visitor who asked if they were searching for the penguin. Evans said "Yes" and was surprised by the man's response.

"He said 'So am I. I'm a scuba diver and I've been looking for the penguin for 17 years, it's the white whale to my captain Ahab,'"

Local blogger and photographer Mike Evans spotted what appeared to be the missing bird, beneath the ice on the Detroit River. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Evans said the man drove back to LaSalle to grab his gear and came back kitted out with a wetsuit and other underwater gear, then jumped into the chilly river to search its depths.

Search yields crushing results

Evans said the result of the scuba diver's survey left him crushed, and he wasn't the only one. What appeared to possibly be a penguin from the surface turned out to be a piece of mangled metal.

"It looked like the rim to a truck tire that had been crushed slightly to give it the appearance at the base that it had something sticking out like feet," explained Evans. "Sorry, no penguin."

Lloyd Burridge was the commissioner of parks, recreation and culture for the city when the bird went missing. He's been puzzled by its disappearance for years. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Burridge said he was really hoping that after all those years the prodigal penguin would be returned home. He's not sure if it will ever be found, but the former commissioner is still not ready to give up hope.

"I don't know, it's hard to tell, but we're keeping our eyes open all the time as we go along the riverfront."