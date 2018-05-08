Pelee Island Mayor Rick Masse won't seek re-election
Pelee Island Mayor Rick Masse said he will not seek re-election next term.
Masse made the announcement at a council meeting Monday night
Masse made the announcement at Monday night's council meeting.
"I think it's time to move on to do something else," said Masse.
He also said he has family he needs to take care of.
Masse said his biggest issue has been shoreline protection, which he plans to continue to fight for until his term ends in the fall.
"There's always going to be challenges in this community," he said. "Hopefully, we'll be successful in trying to get some funding so we can beef up our shoreline."
Masse has been mayor of the small municipality for 12 years, and isn't sure who may be interested in the position next.
