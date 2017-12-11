A pedestrian has died after being struck by a tractor trailer on County Road 46 Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to the collision around 9 p.m.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital, but later died of their injuries, according to provincial police.
County rd 46 and Sexton Side rd. Crews were on scene earlier for a pedestrian struck. County 46 and Sexton are closed until further notice as police investigate—
The road was closed in both directions between Sexton Side Road and Concession Road 10 while OPP officers investigated.
UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: County Road 46 remains CLOSED in both directions between Sexton Side Road & Concession Road 10 #OldCastle following a collision. Reopening time unknown. ^lp—
