A pedestrian has died after being struck by a tractor trailer on County Road 46 Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the collision around 9 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital, but later died of their injuries, according to provincial police.

County rd 46 and Sexton Side rd. Crews were on scene earlier for a pedestrian struck. County 46 and Sexton are closed until further notice as police investigate — @TECFD

The road was closed in both directions between Sexton Side Road and Concession Road 10 while OPP officers investigated.