Peche Island pontoon is here — and City will soon offer trips for a fee
It will soon be a lot easier to visit Peche Island. Located in the Detroit River, the island is a City of Windsor park that not many people have ever walked on. Starting at the end of May, the City will run a ferry service on weekends and Wednesdays — for a fee.
The boat was approved in the 2018 enhanced capital budget
Starting at the end of May, the City will run a ferry service on weekends and Wednesdays for a fee that is still to be determined.
Peche Island is a City of Windsor park that many have not visited due to its location in the Detroit River.
Peche Island is a City of Windsor park that many have not visited due to its location in the Detroit River.
One nearby resident tells CBC Windsor they're excited for the possibilities.
