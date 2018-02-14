Windsor-West PC candidate, Adam Ibrahim, is eagerly waiting for leadership candidates to voice their platforms in the first debate — before he announces who he's hoping to see lead Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party.

Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown stepped down as leader on Jan. 25, a day after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two women with the allegations dating back to when he was a federal MP.

On Feb. 15, Christine Elliott, Doug Ford, and Caroline Mulroney will take part in the first leadership debate in Toronto.

"I'd like to see the candidates [be] open and transparent and really see how they see this province and what direction they would like to take it," said Ibrahim.

If Windsor happens to come up in the debate, Ibrahim hopes that those running will speak with passion about the city. He'd also like to see the candidates visit Windsor — even more than the 11 times Brown did.

"No one is really talking about anything at the door in terms of the leadership, a few names here or there," Ibrahim said. "I would say the majority of people are focusing on the issue at hand."

As for Brown's legacy, Ibrahim said people are talking about PC politics, but many aren't sure what Brown did.

"Either they're aware of the story or they're not really paying attention. Even today someone said 'I don't even know what's going on,'" Ibrahim said.

Although he said every candidate has reached out to him, he remains vague about who he might be interested in as leader.

"I see more interest in them caring about Windsor, but in due time we'll find out which way I go."

CBC Windsor has reached out to Mohammad Latif, candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh but calls were not returned. Currently, Essex does not have a candidate for the MPP elections which could be held in June.