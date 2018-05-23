Skip to Main Content
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford would put a farmer in cabinet if elected

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford arrived in Woodslee, Ont. on Wednesday. In the evening, he'll be in Chatham.

Ford is the first provincial leader to visit Windsor-Essex since the start of the Ontario election

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford visits Woodslee, Ont. on Wednesday May 23, 2018. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford arrived in Woodslee, Ont. on Wednesday, pledging he would appoint a farmer as his minister of agriculture if his party wins the election.

"The politicians at Queen's Park have done nothing for our farmers and our rural communities," he said at the campaign stop behind a blue sign that read "respect farmers."

Ford criticised his Liberal and NDP opponents, saying they are "out of touch with rural Ontario."

As polls indicate an uptick in NDP support, Ford was quick to scrutinize the party's platform when it comes to farmers.

"The NDP is all about downtown Toronto," he said. "A radical agenda made by special interests."

He promised that if elected, his party would expand natural gas, cellular and broadband service to rural communities and provide "more stability, more income security and more peace of mind" for farmers.

Ford's visit marks the first by a provincial party leader to Windsor-Essex since the beginning of the election. 

At 6 p.m., Ford will bring his "Rally for a Better Ontario" to the John D. Bradley Convention Centre in Chatham, Ont.

