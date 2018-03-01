Former federal conservative candidate Jo-Anne Gignac watched the final Ontario PC debate closely.

The last month has been full of turmoil for the party, as former leader Patrick Brown stepped down from the leadership position after accusations of sexual misconduct. He then re-entered the race for the leadership, only to drop out of the race this week.

Tanya Granic Allen, Christine Elliott, Doug Ford and Caroline Mulroney had their last chance to formally debate each other on Wednesday night.

Experience counts a lot for Gignac. She said she's still not completely sure who she will vote for.

"We need to choose the best possible person — can't afford to make a mistake here," she said.

In this debate, she said Elliott's experience came through. Though she complimented all candidates, saying each had their own strong moments..

"What surprised me was Caroline Mulroney," Gignac said. "She's a policy person. She's a very, very smart woman, but the passion. There just didn't seem to be a lot of passion there."

Ontario PC leadership candidate Christine Elliott speaks as candidates Tanya Granic Allen, left, Caroline Mulroney and Doug Ford participate in the leadership debate in Ottawa on Wednesday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Gignac said what's important is that the party has to be clear on what it stands for. Hydro was one key issue she thinks the party had a strong opinion about.

"We went from one of the candidates saying she was going to pull those windmills right out of the ground and end the contracts, to perhaps a more pragmatic approach, that we would go through the contracts and look and see where we can make changes," she said.

"If you are going to make Ontario an economic engine again through the change of a lot of policies, how are you going to reach that out of the Toronto area?" - Coun. Jo-Anne Gignac

Another issue for Gignac — which candidates will represent all of Ontario, not just the Greater Toronto Area.

"People in a lot of communities are under-serviced or [need] jobs," she said. "How, if you are going to make Ontario an economic engine again through the change of a lot of policies, how are you going to reach that out of the Toronto area?"

There was nothing left out of the conversation tonight for Gignac. She said this gave her an opportunity to see if the confidence was there among the candidates. For her, it would be in the party's best interest to set aside the Patrick Brown issue for the moment and move forward an focus on Ontario's issues.

"We need to have an election process that focuses on the issues that people are concerned about."