A Windsor city councillor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the city and local emergency services has been dismissed by an Ontario Superior Court Judge.

Coun. Hilary Payne was seeking more than $2 million in damages for himself and members of his family in connection with an allegedly negligent investigation and malicious prosecution after a 2006 fire at a boarding house he owned near the University of Windsor.

In the decision, judge Thomas Heeney dismissed the lawsuit because there wasn't enough evidence of malice or negligence.

Defendants named in the suit included the City of Windsor, the city's police services board and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

The 40-page decision released Monday references an earlier criminal trial where a tenant in the seven-bedroom home, was alleged to have set the fire at 61 Mill Street in January of 2006. That tenant was cleared of the arson charge.

There were five people in the house at the time of the fire including a guest who suffered severe burns and was left in critical condition.

As owners of the home, Payne and his wife Gloria both faced charges of "arson by negligence," but both were acquitted.

In his decision, the judge added that Payne is a "very confident and resilient individual," saying "the damage to Hilary Payne's reputation, if any, was short-lived and ended with his discharge."

Payne has 30 days to decide if he will appeal the judge's decision.