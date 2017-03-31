More than 200 employees with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School board made more than $100,000 last year, according to Sunshine List figures released Friday morning.

Director of Education Paul Picard topped the list, making $227,531.51 with taxable benefits of $1,800.

Other top earners at the Catholic board include:

Terrance Lyons, executive superintendent of corporate services, who made $164,409.66 with taxable benefits of $1,080

Emelda Byrne, executive superintendent of student achievement, who made $158,661.82 with taxable benefits of $3,964.80

Velma Cocchetto-Picco, an elementary school vice principal, who made $166,332.35 with taxable benefits of $858.96

Peter Hrytsyk, a secondary school vice principal, who made $167,367.62 with taxable benefits of $858.96

More to come.