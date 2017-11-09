Members of the Windsor Regiment Association honoured the late Paul Martin Sr. Thursday with a ceremony at his gravesite in Heavenly Rest Cemetery.

Martin's grandson David along with his wife and three sons travelled from Montreal to take part in the ceremony where poppies were laid upon the grave along with the regimental flag.

"It's an opportunity for someone like myself who had the luxury of growing up in peaceful times to remember not just my grandfather, but all those who served and who still serve today," said David.

David's mother Sheila Cowan Martin, wife of former Prime Minister Paul Martin Jr., also participated in the ceremony.

Paul Martin Sr. was a trooper in the reserve unit during the Second World War and later served as an honorary colonel.

"He certainly had a huge influence on the development of this regiment," explained retired Colonel John Celestino, who added the association places flags on graves of regiment veterans every year during Remembrance Week "in commemoration of the service they went through and their sacrifice."

David, who spent summers in Windsor-Essex as a child, said this visit left him with mixed feelings.

"You remember all of the great memories, but also you remember they're not with you … so it's always bittersweet."