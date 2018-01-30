The city's decision to continue pursuing the idea of the University of Windsor's law school moving into the Paul Martin Building is being applauded by one councillor, even though the institution has said it's no longer interested in the option.

Last week during pre-budget talks with the province, city treasurer Joseph Mancina asked for roughly $20 million to complete the project and "achieve the desired transfer to the University of Windsor."

However, back in August university president Alan Wildeman said they've pulled out of a deal to move the law school downtown.

University couldn't keep waiting

Wildeman said the university is looking to build its new law school on campus because they simply could not keep waiting. He added the school is about to issue a request for proposal to move forward with a law school on campus.

"It's that sort of assumption that there's still a dialogue and potential discussion around the issue." - Rino Bortolin, Ward 3 city councillor

But not everyone believes the door is closed on the proposal. Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin, who covers the downtown core, said the project is still worth pursuing.

"If we walked into Dr. Wildeman's office and said we have $35 million and a building for $1 downtown, I think he would be open to having a dialogue," said Bortolin. "It's that sort of assumption that there's still a dialogue and potential discussion around the issue."

Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin supports the city's continued efforts to pursue provincial funding for the University of Windsor to move its law school in the Paul Martin Building. (Jason Viau/CBC)

If the university were told the province had agreed to chip in, Wildeman would tell them $20 million is no longer enough because construction costs have risen so dramatically since the proposal was first presented five years ago.

It would take significantly more money today, and Wildeman said there is no indication that any level of government is interested in bringing that kind of money to the table.

City in talks with various partners

City officials are remaining tight-lipped on the future of the Paul Martin Building. However, they are still in discussions with the federal government to acquire the historic building.

"The City of Windsor continues to explore all potential opportunities for the Paul Martin Building, including discussions with various partners," said Jason Moore, Senior Manager of Communications. "It would be premature to say anything further at this time."

Feds working to transfer building

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has previously told CBC he expects the Paul Martin Building to be transferred to the city for $1. That has not happened yet.

Public Services and Procurement Canada is in talks to transfer the asset to the city for "continued public purpose."

"We continue to work with the City and explore all viable options for the asset," said Jeremy Link, Senior Communications Advisor.