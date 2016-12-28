Paul Bisson, a popular and well-respected principal at Tecumseh Vista Academy died on Christmas Eve. He was 53 and is being remembered for his big laugh and even bigger heart. (Melady Funeral Home)

The Windsor-Essex community is mourning the death of Paul Bisson, a popular and well-respected principal at Tecumseh Vista Academy, who died on Christmas Eve.

Dozens shared memories about the educator with a big smile and an even bigger heart who touched their lives while working as a teacher or principal.

The world lost a great educational leader, mentor, and dear friend to so many. Rest peacefully, Paul. https://t.co/z4Bnx3wlcb #NorCan pic.twitter.com/O91qrZ4zkc — @MathletePearce

"I can not believe he is gone but he will forever be remembered for his big heart, bright smile, awesome laugh and for being such a great family man," wrote Bisson's sister-in-law, Brenda Renaud, beneath his obituary online.

Janis Gagné, who taught with Bisson at Puce Public School, also posted in response to his death, writing that working with him was always fun.

"We laughed a lot with Paul who had a terrific sense of humour and an infectious laugh," she said. "He wanted things done in the best possible way to benefit everyone."

Will miss my good friend, colleague and mentor who left us too soon. #restinpeace Paul Bisson. You will be missed @TVAelementary — @BrunoPallotto

Bisson is being celebrated as a generous man who always put his family first.

The 53-year-old sponsored two underprivileged children and is also remembered for his willingness to take a stand for causes he believed in.

Visitation hours have been scheduled at Melady Funeral Home and Chapel in Beller River from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Thursday. A funeral mass will take place Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Simon and St. Jude Church in Belle River.