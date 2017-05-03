Canadians looking to decorate their yards with red and white tulips to celebrate the country's 150th birthday are getting a bit of a surprise with some of the flowers blooming orange and yellow.

Home Hardware officials say dozens of the Canada 150 tulips, which are supposed to bloom with a patriotic red flare on a white petal, are blooming the wrong colour in parts of southwestern Ontario.

The 31 reports are minimal, say officials, given the store has sold more than four million bulbs, which were supplied by Holland Bulb Market and certified by the National Capital Commission.

"We are a truly Canadian company, so we want to give any customers that didn't have a perfect experience with us a truly Canadian response, which is — we are sorry," said Jessica Kuetfer, public relations manager for Home Hardware.

The company has received reports some flowers are not blooming at all, but that should be less of a worry because the tulips are designed to bloom in mid-to-late May.

Kuetfer says the vast majority of the tulips have been blooming properly, but the store is tracking all complaints about flowers with the wrong colours and sending them to Holland Bulb Market.

"We've received many reports of happy blooming bulbs," Kuetfer said. "They bloom with those red flames with the white bulbs, but we are taking the 31 cases we have heard of very carefully."