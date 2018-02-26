Two Tory candidates in Windsor are being slammed by the provincial Liberals for their support of Patrick Brown.

The former Ont. Progressive Conservative leader was in town Saturday to help open the campaign office of Mohammad Latif in Windsor-Tecusmeh.

Windsor West PC candidate Adam Ibrahim has also expressed support for Brown, who was forced to resign after losing support from the caucus last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a news release, Liberal campaign co-director Deb Matthews said Latif and Ibrahim are showing "questionable judgement."

Windsor West PC candidate Adam Ibrahim, left, with Patrick Brown on Saturday, February 23. (Colin Côté-Paulette/CBC)

"By welcoming Patrick Brown back to Windsor, Mohammad Latif and Adam Ibrahim are propping up someone who still stands firmly accused of sexual misconduct. This decision says, 'We're good with that.' I don't think the people of Windsor are good with that," she said.

Brown explained to reporters in Windsor it was support from the likes of the local candidates that got him to enter the race to get his old job back.

"The reason I got back into the race was because of the support, encouragement and motivation to do so by our party members, by our party candidates who didn't want us to deviate from the course we're taking, who felt confident that we would defeat Kathleen Wynne," he said. "It was their encouragement that gave me the strength to stand up and fight again."

Brown said he sees support in the province for his platform, called the People's Guarantee, and said no other leadership candidate could carry out the plan because none have stepped forward to do so.

The new Tory leader will be chosen early next month.