Patrick Brown will be in Windsor on Saturday to "hit the ground" and campaign for the leadership of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, a job he previously held.

"The strategy that we have is simply to get out there and win a leadership," said Alise Mills, a campaign spokesperson. "For us to come in at a halfway point in the leadership campaign - we really have to get on the ground and talk with real people"

Brown was cleared to run for the leadership by the party on Wednesday. He was forced to resign the leadership late last month after he lost support from most of caucus and key staff members following allegations of sexual misconduct by two women.

Brown "vehemently" denied the accusations, repeatedly saying in statements posted to Facebook that important elements of the women's stories can be proven to be untrue. He maintains that his name has been cleared since the allegations were first published.

PC candidate in Windsor - Tecumseh, Mohammad Latif, promoted the Brown visit on his Facebook page. (Mohammad Latif/Facebook)

PC candidate in Windsor - Tecumseh, Mohammad Latif, promoted the event on his Facebook page, touting it as a headquarters grand opening for his office.

Windsor-West PC candidate, Adam Ibrahim, and Latif were with Brown when he announced he would run again.

Patrick Brown shakes hands with Windsor-West PC candidate, Adam Ibrahim, centre, and PC candidate in Windsor - Tecumseh, Mohammad Latif, left, after announcing he would run for the leadership on February 18, 2018. (CBC News)

Brown's event is being held Saturday at 4780 Wyandotte Street East starting at 1:00 p.m. according to Latif's Facebook page.