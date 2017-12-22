Airports, train stations and highways are set to be busy over the next few days as holiday travel surges. Windsor International Airport is no exception, but for the first time in a number of years, overall passenger traffic is down.

Last year, the airport handled a record-breaking 330,000 passengers. This year, the figure is expected to be closer to 317,000.

Jim McCormack, YQG's director of finance, said a reduction in WestJet service and the elimination of Florida-bound flights by National Airlines is to blame for the lower numbers in 2017.

However, McCormack believes the city-owned airport is still on the right track.

"In 2009, we were at roughly 100,000 passengers ... so we've had huge growth," he said, characterizing 2017 as still a "very, very good year."

The airport is expected to generate more than $2 million in profit this year, he added.

With the introduction of a new Florida service from Porter, an increase in Jamaica-bound flights from Sunwing and an expected restoration of WestJet service, McCormack is optimistic for the airport's performance in 2018.