The North American International Auto Show is expected to bring thousands of car fans into downtown Detroit on Friday for the charity preview. The city is encouraging people to leave early for the event and to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Heading toward the Cobo Center, delays are expected on the southbound John C. Lodge Freeway beginning around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Limousines, service cars, and handicap vehicles will be the only vehicles allowed to pass in front of Cobo. No vehicles will be allowed to stand or park in those areas. All buses, shuttle vans and mini-buses will use Atwater, Doors 1, 2 & 3.

People Mover

The city said attendees who would like to take the People Mover to Cobo have a few convenient parking options:

Ford Underground Garage, 30 E. Jefferson

Grand Circus Park Garage, 1600-01 Woodward Ave.

Millennium Garage, 432 W. Congress

The People Mover hours during the auto show are:

January 19, 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

January 20, 8 a.m. - 2 a.m.

January 21, 8 a.m. – midnight

January 22 – 25, 6:30 a.m. - midnight

January 26, 6:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

January 27, 8 a.m. - 2 a.m.

January 28, 8 a.m. – midnight

Police traffic coordination

The Detroit police will coordinate the flow of traffic in these areas Friday:

Beginning at 4 p.m., Atwater becomes a one way going westbound. Buses and vehicles with designated placards only will be allowed to travel on Atwater Street behind the Renaissance Center to Joe Louis Arena. Bates at Jefferson will be restricted, and patrons going to the Port Authority will be directed to the Miller parking garage.

Congress between Cass and Shelby will become a one way at 4 p.m.

Vehicles exiting off the southbound John C. Lodge Freeway at Larned will be allowed to go east on Larned only to parking areas until 4 p.m. The Larned exit will be closed at 4 p.m. until the Charity Preview concludes by Michigan State Police.

Washington Blvd. at Fort Street closes at 4:30 p.m.

Griswold southbound will close at Larned beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be No Parking, Tow Zone and No Standing zones the entire day on Jan. 19 ending at midnight on Congress/Washington Blvd. to Second, Shelby/Fort to Jefferson, Jefferson/Washington Blvd. to Randolph (both sides), Larned/ Washington Blvd. to Shelby, and Fort/First to Shelby.

Traffic restrictions will be lifted after 11:30 p.m.

The City of Detroit is also advising people heading to Canada to use the Ambassador Bridge instead of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.