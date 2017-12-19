The City of Windsor is hoping $4.1 million in improvements at two downtown parking garages will make them more inviting.

City council voted Monday to spend part of the proceeds from the Canderel building sale to spruce up the sites on Pelissier and Goyeau streets.

"I think they smell. I think they're unsightly. I think we have to do better," said Mayor Drew Dilkens. "I'm on the record saying that, so we'll make the capital investments into our garages. They're our assets."

Safe stairs and clean garages

He added the city will develop a plan to ensure the garages are better cared for in the future.

"It's upgrades in lighting. It's upgrades in security. It's aesthetic upgrades, making sure the stairs are safe and that tiles aren't missing, fixing elevator lobbies, doing all the things that people expect when they come into a parking garage, that it's going to be safe, clean and inviting."