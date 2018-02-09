Due to heavy snowfall predicted for Friday and over the weekend, a parking ban has been ordered in Chatham-Kent.

The municipality has placed a 72-hour ban on the parking of vehicles on municipal streets and roads so that snowplows can clear away the snow. The ban starts at 10 a.m. Friday, and will continue to 10 a.m. on Monday.

"We are asking motorists to make every effort to move their vehicles off the streets so that the plows can clear the roads more effectively," said Miguel Pelletier, Director of Public Works in a press release. "We recognize that this is an inconvenience for the public. However, emergency vehicles, citizens and local businesses all depend on these streets being cleared as quickly as possible. The order will be rescinded as soon as road conditions warrant it to limit the inconvenience to residents."