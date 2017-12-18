A change to parking in Windsor means people no longer need to rely on change to pay.

The city is officially launching its Pay for Parking App for both metered street parking and city-run surface lots Monday.

Council signed a three-year deal with PassportParking Inc. in August for a total cost of $18,000 per year, which includes the app, the cost of licensing it and new enforcement tools which will actually see the city save several thousand dollars per year going forward.

Once the app is downloaded, it can be used in any of the other cities where the app is also used, including Toronto, Vancouver, Detroit, Boston and Chicago.

Coins still an option

The app will not completely replace coin operations in Windsor, meaning drivers who want to use cash will still be able to park.

"It's another option and one that we feel is more in keeping with the times," said Bill Kralovensky, compliance and enforcement supervisor for the city. "Everyone seems to have a smart phone these days, but not everyone has change in their pocket."